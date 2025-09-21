Avanza Fonder AB Makes New $10.98 Million Investment in Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

Avanza Fonder AB purchased a new position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 89,087 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $10,980,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $369,191,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Micron Technology by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 101,906,368 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,854,644,000 after acquiring an additional 2,049,163 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Micron Technology by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,616,488 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $922,467,000 after acquiring an additional 2,038,641 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Micron Technology by 10,369.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,873,435 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $162,783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Micron Technology by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,800,052 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $590,807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416,174 shares in the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Micron Technology

In other news, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.15, for a total transaction of $876,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 22,762 shares in the company, valued at $2,848,664.30. The trade was a 23.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark J. Murphy sold 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.32, for a total value of $3,716,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 264,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,864,415.52. This trade represents a 11.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 275,946 shares of company stock worth $34,242,567. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Erste Group Bank initiated coverage on Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $155.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $98.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.50.

Micron Technology Trading Down 3.6%

Shares of NASDAQ MU opened at $162.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $182.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.32 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.66. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.54 and a 52 week high of $170.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.75.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.34. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 18.41%.The firm had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. Micron Technology has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.350-2.650 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 7th were issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 7th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is 8.29%.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Further Reading

