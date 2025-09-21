Whitener Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT

Whitener Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 993 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 82 shares during the quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 161.0% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 107 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LMT opened at $472.92 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $447.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $459.09. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $410.11 and a fifty-two week high of $618.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.41 billion, a PE ratio of 26.63, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.57 by $0.72. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 107.60%. The firm had revenue of $18.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Lockheed Martin has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.700-22.000 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a $3.30 dividend. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.32%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LMT. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $495.00 to $480.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $440.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $550.00 to $490.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $480.00 target price (down from $500.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and fourteen have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $494.00.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

