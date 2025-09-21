Avanza Fonder AB Buys 147 Shares of The Progressive Corporation $PGR

Avanza Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 42,829 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the quarter. Avanza Fonder AB’s holdings in Progressive were worth $11,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PGR. Highline Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Progressive by 114.0% in the 1st quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 92 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Progressive by 210.0% in the 1st quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 93 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Ransom Advisory Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Progressive alerts:

Progressive Stock Performance

NYSE:PGR opened at $242.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $245.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $263.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $142.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.32. The Progressive Corporation has a 1-year low of $228.54 and a 1-year high of $292.99.

Progressive Announces Dividend

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $4.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.45. Progressive had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 35.37%. The firm had revenue of $20.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.48 earnings per share. Progressive’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that The Progressive Corporation will post 14.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 16,664 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.24, for a total value of $4,153,335.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 228,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,832,701.76. This trade represents a 6.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Karen Bailo sold 8,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.24, for a total transaction of $2,223,719.28. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 32,346 shares in the company, valued at $8,061,917.04. This trade represents a 21.62% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 130,062 shares of company stock worth $32,217,635. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Progressive from $309.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Evercore ISI lowered Progressive from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $275.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Progressive in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Progressive from $268.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $279.44.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PGR

About Progressive

(Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.