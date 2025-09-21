5,151 Shares in American Water Works Company, Inc. $AWK Bought by Grant Private Wealth Management Inc

Grant Private Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $717,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Water Works by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,248,263 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,724,624,000 after buying an additional 141,038 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA increased its holdings in American Water Works by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 4,532,131 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $668,566,000 after purchasing an additional 878,951 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in American Water Works by 881.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,704,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $546,562,000 after buying an additional 3,327,352 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of American Water Works by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,479,406 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $513,282,000 after purchasing an additional 121,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of American Water Works by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,134,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $314,861,000 after buying an additional 295,928 shares during the last quarter. 86.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Water Works Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSE AWK opened at $135.02 on Friday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.74 and a 1-year high of $155.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.33, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $141.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.63.

American Water Works Announces Dividend

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.05). American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 21.91%.The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. American Water Works has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.700-5.750 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.8275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 12th. This represents a $3.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is 59.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AWK shares. Argus boosted their target price on American Water Works from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. UBS Group lowered their target price on American Water Works from $156.00 to $151.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Barclays lowered their target price on American Water Works from $138.00 to $128.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of American Water Works from $148.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of American Water Works from $147.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $141.13.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

