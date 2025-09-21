Whitener Capital Management Inc. Acquires 2,755 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF $SCHV

Whitener Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,056 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,755 shares during the period. Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,523,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,660,000 after buying an additional 28,552 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $214,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $592,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 68.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 8,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2,553.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 231,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,160,000 after buying an additional 223,035 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHV opened at $29.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.40 and a 200-day moving average of $27.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 0.94. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $23.08 and a 12 month high of $29.18.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

