Cathy Pareto & Associates Inc. Sells 512 Shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. $GEHC

Cathy Pareto & Associates Inc. reduced its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 512 shares during the quarter. Cathy Pareto & Associates Inc.’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GEHC. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 260.0% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC grew its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 165.7% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on GEHC. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Zacks Research raised GE HealthCare Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Citigroup upped their price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Wall Street Zen downgraded GE HealthCare Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $74.00 price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.40.

GE HealthCare Technologies Price Performance

GEHC stock opened at $74.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $34.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.65 and a 1 year high of $94.80.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 23.93% and a net margin of 11.22%.GE HealthCare Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. GE HealthCare Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.430-4.630 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 25th were issued a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 25th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.87%.

GE HealthCare Technologies Profile

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

