Busey Bank Lowers Holdings in Truist Financial Corporation $TFC

Busey Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,783 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Busey Bank’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 31.0% during the second quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 20,202 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 4,781 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its position in Truist Financial by 15.8% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 9,464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Professional Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 4.2% during the second quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. now owns 462,373 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,877,000 after purchasing an additional 18,706 shares during the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 3.4% in the second quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 10,967 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 0.5% in the second quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 114,202 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,910,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. 71.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on TFC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Citigroup upgraded Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley restated a “mixed” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Raymond James Financial upgraded Truist Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.47.

Truist Financial Price Performance

TFC stock opened at $45.97 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.02 and its 200-day moving average is $41.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.28 billion, a PE ratio of 12.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Truist Financial Corporation has a 1 year low of $33.56 and a 1 year high of $49.06.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.02). Truist Financial had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The business had revenue of $5.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 406.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Truist Financial Corporation will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.5%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is presently 56.68%.

Insider Transactions at Truist Financial

In other Truist Financial news, insider Bradley D. Bender sold 12,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.19, for a total transaction of $566,682.60. Following the sale, the insider owned 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,595. The trade was a 96.17% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

