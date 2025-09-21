Target Corporation $TGT Position Increased by Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc.

Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,720 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TGT. Kozak & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Target by 2,530.0% during the second quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 263 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new position in Target during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. 1248 Management LLC bought a new stake in Target in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Target in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Target from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Target from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Target from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Target presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.69.

Target Trading Down 1.5%

NYSE:TGT opened at $88.12 on Friday. Target Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $87.35 and a fifty-two week high of $161.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.89.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.01. Target had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 23.43%. The firm had revenue of $24.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Target has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.000-9.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Target Corporation will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be given a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 12th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.2%. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. Target’s payout ratio is presently 53.15%.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

