Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC Makes New Investment in United Parcel Service, Inc. $UPS

Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 87,399 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,822,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 124.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,011,107 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $991,132,000 after purchasing an additional 4,988,044 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1,056.6% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,336,175 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $476,936,000 after purchasing an additional 3,961,255 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,358,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 7.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,045,472 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,754,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 582.0% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,180,709 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $128,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,585 shares during the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

United Parcel Service Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $84.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $89.48 and a 200-day moving average of $97.66. The stock has a market cap of $71.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.52, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.08. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.00 and a 52-week high of $145.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $21.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.90 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 39.61%. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th were paid a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 97.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UPS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $96.00 price objective (down from $125.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Friday. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $98.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $124.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of United Parcel Service to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.44.

View Our Latest Stock Report on UPS

Insider Activity at United Parcel Service

In related news, CEO Carol B. Tome purchased 11,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $85.67 per share, with a total value of $1,000,796.94. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 24,718 shares in the company, valued at $2,117,591.06. This trade represents a 89.61% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christiana Smith Shi purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $88.17 per share, with a total value of $44,085.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,085. This represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 17,182 shares of company stock valued at $1,477,382 over the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

United Parcel Service Profile

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.