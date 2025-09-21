Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Stock Price Down 1.2% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) traded down 1.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $749.20 and last traded at $753.52. 7,309,685 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 78% from the average session volume of 4,104,780 shares. The stock had previously closed at $762.93.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $830.00 price objective (down previously from $970.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Wednesday. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Eli Lilly and Company from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $700.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, August 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $975.00 to $825.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,135.00 price objective (up previously from $1,133.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Erste Group Bank downgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $939.61.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $713.17 billion, a PE ratio of 49.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $738.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $770.79.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $6.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.59 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $15.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.40 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 25.91% and a return on equity of 92.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.92 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.750-23.000 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.22%.

Insider Activity

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, Director Gabrielle Sulzberger acquired 117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $641.18 per share, for a total transaction of $75,018.06. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 2,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,733,109.54. This trade represents a 4.52% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director J Erik Fyrwald bought 1,565 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $642.33 per share, with a total value of $1,005,246.45. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 74,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,903,686.74. This represents a 2.14% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 4,514 shares of company stock valued at $2,894,841. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eli Lilly and Company

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. WestEnd Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 210.0% in the first quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 31 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter worth $27,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the second quarter worth $27,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the second quarter worth $31,000. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Featured Stories

