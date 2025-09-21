Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF $VOE Shares Sold by Clayton Financial Group LLC

Clayton Financial Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 55.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,106 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 9.7% of Clayton Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Clayton Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $8,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 4,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. City Holding Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 5,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Pacific Sun Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 9,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 14,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,342,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 16,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,610,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.3%

NYSEARCA:VOE opened at $172.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.05. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $139.38 and a 1-year high of $176.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $170.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.13.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.