Rep. Lisa C. McClain Sells Off Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Representative Lisa C. McClain (R-Michigan) recently sold shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). In a filing disclosed on September 12th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in ServiceNow stock on August 13th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHARLES SCHWAB BROKERAGE ACCOUNT 924” account.

Representative Lisa C. McClain also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) on 8/28/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) on 8/19/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) on 8/19/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) on 8/18/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) on 8/13/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) on 8/13/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) on 8/13/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of US Foods (NYSE:USFD) on 8/13/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) on 8/13/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) on 8/13/2025.

Shares of ServiceNow stock opened at $963.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $922.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $923.43. The company has a market cap of $200.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.31, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.91. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $678.66 and a 12-month high of $1,198.09.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.52. ServiceNow had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.13 EPS. ServiceNow’s revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 1,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $884.26, for a total value of $1,501,473.48. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel directly owned 4,332 shares in the company, valued at $3,830,614.32. The trade was a 28.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Nicholas Tzitzon sold 1,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $866.45, for a total value of $1,489,427.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,599,350. This trade represents a 36.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,976 shares of company stock valued at $17,049,775. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Haverford Trust Co lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 0.9% in the first quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 1,176 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 0.5% in the first quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 2,045 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 2.5% in the first quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 459 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 2.5% in the first quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 450 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Finally, one8zero8 LLC increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 3.2% in the first quarter. one8zero8 LLC now owns 356 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $1,150.00 to $1,225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Barclays set a $1,210.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $1,160.00 to $1,234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $1,120.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $1,300.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Monday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,115.20.

About Representative McClain

Lisa McClain (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Lisa McClain lives in Romeo, Michigan. McClain earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Northwood University. Her career experience includes founding and working as the president of North End Support Team.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

