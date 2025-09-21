Parker-Hannifin Corporation $PH Shares Bought by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 576 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $1,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PH. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 27.2% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,850,000 after purchasing an additional 6,630 shares during the period. Alley Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the first quarter worth $7,996,000. Community Financial Services Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1,338.2% in the first quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 6,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,030,000 after buying an additional 6,169 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 5.1% during the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 12,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,529,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the period. Finally, Heartland Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 1st quarter valued at $260,000. 82.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Friday, August 15th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $860.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $717.00 to $726.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $750.00 to $776.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $809.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Raymond James Financial upped their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $735.00 to $845.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $770.94.

Parker-Hannifin Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $755.96 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $740.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $672.06. Parker-Hannifin Corporation has a 1 year low of $488.45 and a 1 year high of $779.77. The company has a market capitalization of $96.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $7.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.08 by $0.61. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 17.79%.The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Parker-Hannifin has set its FY 2026 guidance at 28.400-29.400 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Corporation will post 26.71 EPS for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.55%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Angela R. Ives sold 810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $727.36, for a total value of $589,161.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 2,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,035,153.28. The trade was a 22.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Robert W. Malone sold 2,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $730.66, for a total value of $1,649,099.62. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 5,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,286,051.56. The trade was a 27.79% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,039 shares of company stock valued at $10,356,566 over the last 90 days. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

