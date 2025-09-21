Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. $CMG Stock Position Increased by Congress Park Capital LLC

Congress Park Capital LLC grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Congress Park Capital LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CMG. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter worth approximately $535,023,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 98.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,900,521 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $497,105,000 after acquiring an additional 4,903,969 shares during the period. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5,319.7% during the 1st quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 4,848,990 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $235,580,000 after acquiring an additional 4,759,520 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,827,332 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,853,302,000 after purchasing an additional 4,027,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter valued at about $127,892,000. Institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $39.30 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.30 and a 12 month high of $66.74. The stock has a market cap of $52.70 billion, a PE ratio of 35.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.61.

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 43.50% and a net margin of 13.32%.Chipotle Mexican Grill’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $56.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, July 18th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Friday. Rothschild Redb upgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.76.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

