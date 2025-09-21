Sysco Corporation $SYY Shares Acquired by CX Institutional

CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,024 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Sysco were worth $2,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Sysco by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,070,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,280,970,000 after purchasing an additional 162,961 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 15,199,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,798,000 after acquiring an additional 3,015,714 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,353,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,810,000 after acquiring an additional 146,573 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,828,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,403,000 after acquiring an additional 145,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 5,087,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,747,000 after acquiring an additional 391,614 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $3,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 56,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,504,320. This trade represents a 41.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ronald L. Phillips sold 961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $77,841.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 41,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,361,581. The trade was a 2.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 92,338 shares of company stock valued at $7,439,331. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SYY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Sysco and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.69.

Sysco Stock Performance

NYSE:SYY opened at $82.42 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.75. The company has a market cap of $39.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.80. Sysco Corporation has a twelve month low of $67.12 and a twelve month high of $83.24.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $21.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.01 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 109.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. Sysco has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.500-4.600 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sysco Corporation will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 24th. Investors of record on Friday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 3rd. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.91%.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Featured Stories

