Busey Bank Purchases 538 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF $VB

Busey Bank increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,615 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 538 shares during the quarter. Busey Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $279,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 91.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA now owns 9,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,230,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. AA Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC now owns 124,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,500,000 after buying an additional 9,562 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Savings Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 7,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.6%

VB opened at $257.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $248.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $232.89. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $190.27 and a 52 week high of $263.35. The company has a market capitalization of $68.81 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

