Enterprise Products Partners L.P. $EPD Shares Acquired by Quad Cities Investment Group LLC

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 3.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 33,909 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $1,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Security National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director John R. Rutherford bought 15,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.35 per share, for a total transaction of $470,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 158,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,971,671.10. This represents a 10.45% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William C. Montgomery bought 16,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.55 per share, with a total value of $504,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 136,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,319,826. This represents a 13.23% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSE:EPD opened at $31.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.69. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $27.77 and a 1-year high of $34.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.60.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $11.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.24 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 10.71%.The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.545 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 31st. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.9%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 81.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on EPD. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Mizuho set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.75.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

