Coastwise Capital Group LLC Invests $204,000 in Unilever PLC $UL

Coastwise Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 13.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 28,100,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,381,000 after buying an additional 3,421,054 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Unilever by 7,286.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 781,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,551,000 after purchasing an additional 771,130 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Unilever during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,413,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Unilever by 764.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 775,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,185,000 after purchasing an additional 685,848 shares during the period. Finally, Factory Mutual Insurance Co. purchased a new stake in Unilever during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,533,000. Institutional investors own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

Unilever Stock Performance

NYSE UL opened at $61.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.40. Unilever PLC has a fifty-two week low of $54.32 and a fifty-two week high of $65.87.

Unilever Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.5175 per share. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $2.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. Unilever’s payout ratio is 59.31%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UL. Zacks Research upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BNP Paribas upgraded Unilever to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on Unilever in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. CICC Research began coverage on Unilever in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Sunday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Unilever presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.00.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

