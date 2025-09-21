Westfuller Advisors LLC Has $1.12 Million Holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF $XMHQ

Westfuller Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Free Report) by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,392 shares during the quarter. Westfuller Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF were worth $1,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Compass Ion Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. CWC Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $270,000. Marshall Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 19,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 73,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,182,000 after purchasing an additional 7,230 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Price Performance

XMHQ opened at $105.97 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $103.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.42. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a 1 year low of $80.60 and a 1 year high of $109.79. The company has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.03.

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Quality index. The fund tracks the S&P mid-cap 400 Quality Index, which screens stocks based on fundamental factors and weights them using a multi-factor approach. XMHQ was launched on Dec 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

