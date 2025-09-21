Westfuller Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF $BIV

Westfuller Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,797 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF accounts for 1.8% of Westfuller Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Westfuller Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BIV. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 82.9% in the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 55,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,139,000 after acquiring an additional 25,112 shares during the last quarter. Wilkins Miller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $486,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 51,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,852,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armis Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0%

NYSEARCA:BIV opened at $78.25 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $73.72 and a 1 year high of $78.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.63.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.