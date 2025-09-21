Coastwise Capital Group LLC Has $349,000 Position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF $VGK

Coastwise Capital Group LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,245 shares during the period. Coastwise Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 11,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 3,720 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 70.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 129,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,106,000 after purchasing an additional 4,202 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 7,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $395,000.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Price Performance

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF stock opened at $79.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.65 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $78.22 and its 200-day moving average is $75.24. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a fifty-two week low of $62.02 and a fifty-two week high of $80.27.

About Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

