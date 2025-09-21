Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd Has $10.67 Million Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. $ADBE

Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd reduced its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 72.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,570 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 71,351 shares during the quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd’s holdings in Adobe were worth $10,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Adobe by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,143,835 shares of the software company’s stock worth $15,779,895,000 after buying an additional 171,547 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 14.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,530,611 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,504,685,000 after acquiring an additional 821,293 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 2.4% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 5,468,383 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,097,289,000 after purchasing an additional 126,688 shares during the period. Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 4,848,521 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,782,642,000 after purchasing an additional 961,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Adobe by 68.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,575,792 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,754,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856,544 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on ADBE. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Adobe from $530.00 to $460.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Melius downgraded Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $310.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $424.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $435.63.

Adobe Stock Down 0.4%

ADBE opened at $365.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $355.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $376.47. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $330.04 and a twelve month high of $557.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 11th. The software company reported $5.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.18 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 30.01% and a return on equity of 57.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.65 EPS. Adobe has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.800-20.850 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.400 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.