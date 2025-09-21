Duke Energy Corporation $DUK is Bank & Trust Co’s 8th Largest Position

Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,726 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 117 shares during the quarter. Duke Energy comprises 2.1% of Bank & Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 1.6% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 66,647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Grant Private Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Duke Energy by 355.9% during the 2nd quarter. Grant Private Wealth Management Inc now owns 24,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,881,000 after buying an additional 19,060 shares during the period. Capital Advantage Inc. boosted its position in Duke Energy by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. now owns 2,589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 60.8% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 30,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,568,000 after acquiring an additional 11,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 5.7% in the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Duke Energy Price Performance

Shares of DUK opened at $121.08 on Friday. Duke Energy Corporation has a one year low of $105.20 and a one year high of $127.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $121.79 and its 200-day moving average is $119.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.39.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.04). Duke Energy had a net margin of 15.51% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The company had revenue of $7.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Duke Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.170-6.420 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Corporation will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $1.065 per share. This represents a $4.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 69.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Duke Energy

In related news, SVP Bonnie B. Titone sold 2,000 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.38, for a total transaction of $248,760.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 19,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,438,843.04. The trade was a 9.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas Preston Jr. Gillespie sold 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.26, for a total transaction of $832,542.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 46,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,768,397.72. The trade was a 12.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DUK. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $127.00 target price (up from $124.00) on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $132.00 price objective on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Raymond James Financial began coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Friday, June 13th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Duke Energy from $122.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.62.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

