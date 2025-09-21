Palacios Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in AT&T Inc. $T

Palacios Wealth Management LLC raised its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 32.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,618 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. AT&T accounts for approximately 0.6% of Palacios Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Palacios Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of T. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the second quarter worth about $5,266,758,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in AT&T in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,072,128,000. GQG Partners LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T by 17.7% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 113,957,259 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,222,711,000 after purchasing an additional 17,177,874 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its position in AT&T by 30,527.5% during the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 11,959,440 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $338,213,000 after buying an additional 11,920,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in AT&T by 350.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,363,940 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $321,372,000 after buying an additional 8,841,126 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Stock Performance

NYSE:T opened at $29.04 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.65 billion, a PE ratio of 16.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.44. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.05 and a 12 month high of $29.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. AT&T had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The firm had revenue of $30.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 63.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on AT&T from $29.50 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target (up from $31.00) on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.74.

Check Out Our Latest Report on T

About AT&T

(Free Report)

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.