Park Avenue Securities LLC Boosts Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF $BSV

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 5.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 330,410 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,502 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $26,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BSV. Argent Trust Co increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 11,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 20,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Paces Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 45.3% during the first quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV opened at $78.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.33. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $76.93 and a twelve month high of $79.16.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

