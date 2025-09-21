Edge Wealth Management LLC Has $17.53 Million Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. $WM

Edge Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 940 shares during the quarter. Waste Management comprises 3.4% of Edge Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $17,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WM. Ascent Group LLC raised its stake in Waste Management by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 7,534 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 0.4% during the first quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 11,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC raised its holdings in Waste Management by 3.1% in the first quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Waste Management by 3.0% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 2.0% in the first quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 2,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 80.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Waste Management Stock Up 0.3%

NYSE WM opened at $216.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $87.28 billion, a PE ratio of 32.15, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.86. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $199.69 and a twelve month high of $242.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $226.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $228.76.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.37 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 34.37%. Waste Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.82 earnings per share. Waste Management has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 12th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WM has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group raised their target price on Waste Management from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Waste Management from $244.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Erste Group Bank cut Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Waste Management from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Waste Management presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.17.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on WM

Waste Management Company Profile

(Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.