Matrix Trust Co Has $2.37 Million Stock Position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust $GLDM

Matrix Trust Co lifted its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 99.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,190 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,002 shares during the quarter. Matrix Trust Co’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $2,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 14,596,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596,294 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $395,321,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 4,004,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,832,000 after acquiring an additional 261,613 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,729,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,911,000 after acquiring an additional 972,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,715,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,078,000 after acquiring an additional 518,772 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust stock opened at $72.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.42. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 1 year low of $50.67 and a 1 year high of $73.40.

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

