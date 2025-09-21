Sellwood Investment Partners LLC Reduces Position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF $SCHO

Sellwood Investment Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,597 shares during the quarter. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Sellwood Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $1,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morling Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at $26,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at $45,000.

Get Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHO opened at $24.41 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.31. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $24.06 and a 1-year high of $24.53.

About Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.