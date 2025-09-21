A&I Financial Services LLC Has $2.99 Million Stock Position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF $CGDV

A&I Financial Services LLC increased its position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) by 7.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 75,782 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,003 shares during the period. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of A&I Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. A&I Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF were worth $2,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 34.0% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,452,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,670,000 after purchasing an additional 7,468,408 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 17,353,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,484,000 after buying an additional 301,908 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,207,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000,000 after buying an additional 4,071,484 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 13,831,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,945,000 after buying an additional 2,220,112 shares during the period. Finally, Advance Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,746,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,270,000 after buying an additional 1,919,506 shares during the period.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF stock opened at $42.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.59 and a beta of 0.91. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a 1 year low of $30.94 and a 1 year high of $42.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.14 and a 200-day moving average of $38.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.1295 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th.

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

