Scott Capital Advisors LLC Buys 1,681 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF $VTEB

Scott Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,490 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares during the quarter. Scott Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTEB. Facet Wealth Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 314.4% in the 1st quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 2,295,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,088,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741,949 shares in the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $47,163,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 21,689,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,258,000 after buying an additional 912,969 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 34,497,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,711,760,000 after buying an additional 857,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,630,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,768,000 after buying an additional 792,628 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTEB opened at $50.15 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.03. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a one year low of $47.02 and a one year high of $51.17.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

