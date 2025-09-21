Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC Cuts Position in MetLife, Inc. $MET

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC reduced its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 193 shares during the quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of MetLife by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,488,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,126,734,000 after buying an additional 1,824,907 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of MetLife by 0.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,862,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $711,597,000 after purchasing an additional 36,177 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in MetLife by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,406,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $594,410,000 after buying an additional 259,993 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in MetLife by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,109,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $570,816,000 after purchasing an additional 57,221 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of MetLife by 3.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,671,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $535,568,000 after buying an additional 236,698 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Get MetLife alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on MetLife from $98.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of MetLife from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of MetLife from $94.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on MetLife from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on MetLife from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.64.

MetLife Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:MET opened at $79.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.87. MetLife, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.21 and a 12-month high of $89.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $78.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.32 by ($0.30). MetLife had a return on equity of 19.88% and a net margin of 5.83%.The company had revenue of $17.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

MetLife Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.5675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 5th. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.47%.

About MetLife

(Free Report)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.