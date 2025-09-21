Quantum Financial Advisors LLC Buys 11,383 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI

Quantum Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 87.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,367 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,383 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 1.0% of Quantum Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $7,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 537,754.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 8,659,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,631,867,000 after acquiring an additional 8,657,842 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,916,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,368,063,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195,553 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 59.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,370,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634,211 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 34,044.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,623,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mullooly Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth about $417,842,000. Institutional investors own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTI stock opened at $328.44 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $315.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $294.06. The company has a market capitalization of $538.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $236.42 and a 52 week high of $328.85.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

