Orrstown Financial Services Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Norfolk Southern Corporation $NSC

Orrstown Financial Services Inc. reduced its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 891 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 51 shares during the period. Orrstown Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 1.7% during the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 30.5% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 184 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Trust Co of Florida raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 4.9% during the first quarter. Canandaigua National Trust Co of Florida now owns 956 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 1.8% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,556 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 1.0% during the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 4,644 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 75.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Norfolk Southern Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NSC opened at $283.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $63.78 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $277.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $251.66. Norfolk Southern Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $201.63 and a fifty-two week high of $291.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The railroad operator reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.05. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 27.51% and a return on equity of 19.35%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Norfolk Southern has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Corporation will post 13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 1st were paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 1st. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NSC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $260.00 target price (up from $250.00) on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Benchmark cut shares of Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut shares of Norfolk Southern from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Friday, July 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $286.25.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

