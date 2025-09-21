Kinder Morgan, Inc. $KMI Holdings Reduced by Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors decreased its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,537 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 12,140 shares during the period. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sierra Ocean LLC grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 927.1% in the 1st quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC now owns 873 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 669.2% in the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2,913.5% in the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,115 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Kinder Morgan

In other Kinder Morgan news, Director Amy W. Chronis purchased 2,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.21 per share, for a total transaction of $75,072.39. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 34,764 shares in the company, valued at $945,928.44. This trade represents a 8.62% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 6,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $166,482.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 225,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,098,436. This trade represents a 2.66% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 128,008 shares of company stock worth $3,553,982. 12.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $32.00 price target on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 25th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $32.00 price target (up from $31.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.06.

Kinder Morgan Stock Down 0.8%

Kinder Morgan stock opened at $27.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $61.02 billion, a PE ratio of 22.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.38. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.45 and a twelve month high of $31.48.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.28. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 8.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. Kinder Morgan has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.270-1.270 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 31st were paid a $0.2925 dividend. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 31st. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.90%.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

