Tesla, Inc. $TSLA Position Raised by Coastwise Capital Group LLC

Coastwise Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,416 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Tesla accounts for about 1.6% of Coastwise Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Coastwise Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 87,929 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $35,509,000 after purchasing an additional 9,293 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,317 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth approximately $346,000. Bison Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 52.2% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 10,368 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,187,000 after buying an additional 3,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on TSLA shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird raised Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $320.00 to $548.00 in a report on Friday. Dbs Bank upped their price target on Tesla from $300.00 to $450.00 in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Tesla from $303.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, HSBC reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and nine have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $317.70.

Tesla Trading Up 2.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $426.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 trillion, a PE ratio of 246.28, a P/E/G ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 2.06. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $212.11 and a 1 year high of $488.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $340.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $308.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $22.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.18 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 6.54%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tesla news, Director James R. Murdoch sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.29, for a total transaction of $42,034,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 697,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $244,162,988.99. The trade was a 14.69% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.75, for a total transaction of $7,275,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 47,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,314,500. This represents a 29.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 208,606 shares of company stock valued at $77,360,462 in the last quarter. Insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Stories

