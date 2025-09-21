Annex Advisory Services LLC Buys 6,669 Shares of ASML Holding N.V. $ASML

Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 6,669 shares during the period. ASML comprises about 1.1% of Annex Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $47,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of ASML by 70,115.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,400,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,282,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398,805 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in ASML during the first quarter valued at $360,262,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in ASML by 101.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 731,271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $484,562,000 after acquiring an additional 367,505 shares in the last quarter. Amundi raised its holdings in ASML by 91.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 642,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $403,215,000 after buying an additional 307,214 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. raised its stake in shares of ASML by 61.0% in the first quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 708,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $469,183,000 after acquiring an additional 268,172 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Get ASML alerts:

ASML Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ASML opened at $932.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $759.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $734.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $366.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.80. ASML Holding N.V. has a 1-year low of $578.51 and a 1-year high of $938.68.

ASML Increases Dividend

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The semiconductor company reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.94 by ($1.39). ASML had a return on equity of 49.47% and a net margin of 26.95%.The business had revenue of $8.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. ASML has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts forecast that ASML Holding N.V. will post 25.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 29th were given a $1.856 dividend. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 29th. This represents a $7.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. ASML’s payout ratio is 26.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ASML has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of ASML from $840.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Barclays restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, New Street Research raised ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ASML presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $923.80.

View Our Latest Analysis on ASML

ASML Profile

(Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.