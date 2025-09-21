Sterling Group Wealth Management LLC Purchases 366 Shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF $VSGX

Sterling Group Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX – Free Report) by 6.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,006 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Sterling Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF were worth $393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC now owns 271,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Westfuller Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Westfuller Advisors LLC now owns 127,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,355,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Mallini Complete Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mallini Complete Financial Planning LLC now owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Capital Advantage Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. now owns 11,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 14.9% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 6,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the period.

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Trading Up 24.1%

Shares of VSGX stock opened at $69.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.51. The stock has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 0.79. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $51.98 and a 1 year high of $67.15.

About Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF

The Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (VSGX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex USA Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of global ex-US companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance criteria. VSGX was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

