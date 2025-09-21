Avantis U.S. Equity ETF $AVUS is Annex Advisory Services LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,585,372 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 266,285 shares during the quarter. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF makes up about 6.3% of Annex Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF were worth $260,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $107,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 9.8% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA AVUS opened at $108.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.35 and a beta of 1.05. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $79.20 and a fifty-two week high of $109.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $104.92 and a 200-day moving average of $97.90.

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

