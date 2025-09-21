Sound Stewardship LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF $VWO

Sound Stewardship LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,876 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 1.1% of Sound Stewardship LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Sound Stewardship LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VWO. Wit LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 103,498.2% during the first quarter. Wit LLC now owns 34,426,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,558,154,000 after purchasing an additional 34,393,493 shares during the last quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5,742.6% in the 1st quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC now owns 8,864,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $401,211,000 after buying an additional 8,712,854 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 111.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 8,336,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $377,292,000 after buying an additional 4,385,619 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,990,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,213,045,000 after buying an additional 3,177,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 68,520,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,101,224,000 after buying an additional 2,276,593 shares during the period. 67.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of VWO stock opened at $53.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $99.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.22. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $39.53 and a one year high of $54.85.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

