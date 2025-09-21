Grant Private Wealth Management Inc Invests $362,000 in NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE

Grant Private Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 5,216 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NEE. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Nova Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 335.0% during the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on NEE shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Mizuho set a $78.00 price objective on NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Melius initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HSBC lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.00.

NextEra Energy Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSE NEE opened at $71.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.06. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.72 and a 52 week high of $86.10.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.52 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 12.31%. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 28th were given a $0.5665 dividend. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 28th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Mark Lemasney sold 846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total transaction of $60,827.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 10,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $727,124.70. This represents a 7.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Dunne sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total transaction of $707,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 62,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,393,510.56. The trade was a 13.88% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,523 shares of company stock worth $1,476,245. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Stories

