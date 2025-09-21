Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO) Declares $0.13 Monthly Dividend

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMOGet Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 23rd.

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSE DMO opened at $12.05 on Friday. Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund has a 12 month low of $10.81 and a 12 month high of $12.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.77.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DMO. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 18.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,490 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $205,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 5.5% in the second quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,244 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 80.5% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 18,064 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 8,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 26.0% in the first quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 32,343 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 6,665 shares in the last quarter.

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

