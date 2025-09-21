Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (GDO) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 23rd

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.122 per share on Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 23rd.

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Stock Performance

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund stock opened at $12.07 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.57. Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund has a twelve month low of $10.29 and a twelve month high of $13.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund during the first quarter worth $29,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund during the first quarter worth $143,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 54.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 9,957 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund during the first quarter worth $658,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 5.1% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 59,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 2,881 shares in the last quarter.

About Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

