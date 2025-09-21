Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (GDO) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 23rd

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDOGet Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.122 per share on Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 23rd.

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Stock Performance

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund stock opened at $12.07 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.57. Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund has a twelve month low of $10.29 and a twelve month high of $13.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund during the first quarter worth $29,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund during the first quarter worth $143,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 54.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 9,957 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund during the first quarter worth $658,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 5.1% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 59,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 2,881 shares in the last quarter.

About Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

Dividend History for Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund (NYSE:GDO)

