Western Asset Diversified Income Fund (WDI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.15 on October 1st

Western Asset Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:WDI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.1485 per share on Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 23rd.

Western Asset Diversified Income Fund Stock Performance

WDI stock opened at $15.20 on Friday. Western Asset Diversified Income Fund has a 52-week low of $12.44 and a 52-week high of $15.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.59.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Asset Diversified Income Fund

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset Diversified Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $963,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Western Asset Diversified Income Fund by 24.5% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 331,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,784,000 after buying an additional 65,215 shares during the period. Readystate Asset Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Western Asset Diversified Income Fund by 128.0% in the first quarter. Readystate Asset Management LP now owns 77,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after buying an additional 43,750 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Western Asset Diversified Income Fund by 3.3% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,215,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,569,000 after buying an additional 38,999 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Western Asset Diversified Income Fund by 35.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 143,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after buying an additional 37,259 shares during the period.

