Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHF) Plans $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.034 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 23rd.

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Trading Up 1.2%

NYSE:MHF opened at $7.63 on Friday. Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund has a one year low of $6.61 and a one year high of $7.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.11.

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Company Profile

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in intermediate and long-term municipal debt securities issued by state and local governments including U.S.

