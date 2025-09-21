Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHF) Plans $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.034 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 23rd.
Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Trading Up 1.2%
NYSE:MHF opened at $7.63 on Friday. Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund has a one year low of $6.61 and a one year high of $7.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.11.
Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Company Profile
