Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF $VIG Stock Holdings Lifted by Whitener Capital Management Inc.

Whitener Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 7.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,655 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $339,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VIG. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 92.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 34,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,768,000 after purchasing an additional 16,606 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 65.3% in the 4th quarter. GTS Securities LLC now owns 7,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,189,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $216.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $97.41 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $209.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $200.05. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $169.32 and a fifty-two week high of $216.82.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

