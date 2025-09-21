Route1 (CVE:ROI) Stock Price Down 17.6% – What’s Next?

Route1 Inc. (CVE:ROI – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 17.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.07. 241,217 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 523% from the average session volume of 38,746 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

The firm has a market cap of C$2.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.50 and a beta of -0.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8,864.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.06 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.06.

Route1 Inc provides engineering and professional services using data capture technologies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers MobiKEY, a desktop secure remote access solution; DerivID, a credentials solution for PIV and CAC that validates the identity of mobile users; MobiNET aggregation gateway appliance; and DEFIMNET, a service delivery platform; and PocketValue P-3X, a secure storage token.

