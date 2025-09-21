Avanza Fonder AB Sells 18,868 Shares of Starbucks Corporation $SBUX

Avanza Fonder AB cut its stake in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 20.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,288 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 18,868 shares during the quarter. Avanza Fonder AB’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $6,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Starbucks by 125.2% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 286 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Starbucks during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Nova Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Starbucks by 285.4% during the first quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. now owns 316 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of SBUX opened at $84.56 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $89.34 and its 200 day moving average is $89.59. Starbucks Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $75.50 and a fifty-two week high of $117.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.12 billion, a PE ratio of 36.45, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.00.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The coffee company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.14). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 36.23% and a net margin of 7.18%.The business had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Starbucks Corporation will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 105.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on SBUX shares. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 target price (up from $85.00) on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.40.

View Our Latest Analysis on Starbucks

About Starbucks

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.