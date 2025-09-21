Toth Financial Advisory Corp Purchases 88,292 Shares of Fastenal Company $FAST

Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 113.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 165,989 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,292 shares during the quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $6,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAST. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,615,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,753,864,000 after buying an additional 1,850,871 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Fastenal by 8,541.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,694,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674,628 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Fastenal by 97.5% in the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 3,280,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619,507 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Fastenal in the 1st quarter worth approximately $119,136,000. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Fastenal by 266.4% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,824,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326,260 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fastenal

In other news, EVP William Joseph Drazkowski sold 6,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.67, for a total transaction of $333,000.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 11,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $583,747.98. This trade represents a 36.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John Lewis Soderberg sold 34,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total transaction of $1,662,414.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 111,230 shares of company stock valued at $5,288,364. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fastenal Stock Performance

Shares of Fastenal stock opened at $47.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.97. Fastenal Company has a 52 week low of $34.69 and a 52 week high of $50.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.93.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 14th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 32.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Fastenal Company will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Fastenal from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Baird R W upgraded shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Fastenal and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.82.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company’s fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

