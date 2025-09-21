Abound Wealth Management Trims Holdings in GE Aerospace $GE

Abound Wealth Management cut its stake in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53 shares during the quarter. Abound Wealth Management’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in GE Aerospace by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,507,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,115,065,000 after buying an additional 692,124 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in GE Aerospace by 6.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,131,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,030,028,000 after buying an additional 1,492,486 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in GE Aerospace by 0.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,599,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,921,344,000 after buying an additional 54,765 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in GE Aerospace during the first quarter worth about $1,606,840,000. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its position in GE Aerospace by 6.8% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 7,676,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,536,387,000 after buying an additional 491,207 shares in the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on GE. UBS Group boosted their target price on GE Aerospace from $300.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on GE Aerospace from $230.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on GE Aerospace from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of GE Aerospace in a report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $296.00 price objective (up from $227.00) on shares of GE Aerospace in a report on Monday, July 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $232.92.

GE Aerospace Stock Performance

Shares of GE opened at $301.62 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $273.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $237.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. GE Aerospace has a 12 month low of $159.36 and a 12 month high of $303.03. The company has a market cap of $319.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.48.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.23. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 31.32% and a net margin of 18.64%.The business had revenue of $10.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.600-5.800 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GE Aerospace Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 29th. GE Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.08%.

GE Aerospace Profile

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

