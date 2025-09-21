Palacios Wealth Management LLC Buys New Stake in American Express Company $AXP

Palacios Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 870 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in American Express in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Nexus Investment Management ULC purchased a new position in American Express in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in American Express in the first quarter valued at $35,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in American Express in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in American Express in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Express

In other news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 16,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.83, for a total transaction of $5,011,520.34. Following the sale, the insider owned 9,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,653,764.83. This represents a 65.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 112,272 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.86, for a total value of $37,034,041.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 92,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,614,306.60. This trade represents a 54.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 269,996 shares of company stock valued at $85,261,270. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

American Express Stock Performance

Shares of AXP stock opened at $340.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $314.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $293.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.61. American Express Company has a one year low of $220.43 and a one year high of $344.36. The firm has a market cap of $236.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.28.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The payment services company reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.86 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $17.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.70 billion. American Express had a net margin of 14.78% and a return on equity of 32.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Express Company will post 15.33 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on AXP. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $348.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. DZ Bank cut shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $260.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $249.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, BTIG Research set a $277.00 price objective on shares of American Express and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $315.20.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

See Also

